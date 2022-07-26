Imran lauds SC over striking down Mazari’s ruling

26 July,2022 10:30 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday lauded the Supreme Court after the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial overturned the ruling of Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and termed Pervaiz Elahi as the new CM.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier penned, “I appreciate our SC judges for standing firm and upholding the Constitution and law, against all manner of threats and abuse.”

“I want to thank Barrister Ali Zafar and his team”, he added.



PTI Chairman also said, “I want to thank the people of Punjab for coming out in unprecedented numbers in by-elections against rigging.

Announcing to hold celebrations in another tweet, Imran wrote, “Tomorrow evening we will offer thanks to Allah & celebrate with all the people of Pakistan who have stood by us in our campaign for Haqeeqi Azadi, coming out in massive numbers to show support.”

