SC rejects MQM's plea to stop Sindh local body elections

26 July,2022 12:07 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court (SC) rejected Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) plea to stop local body elections in Sindh on Tuesday.

The apex court heard the case related to the holding of local body elections in Sindh. The court refused to grant two weeks’ respite to the Sindh government.

The court further ordered the Sindh government to submit its reply by August 4.

