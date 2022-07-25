One who garnered more votes is out, but other is Punjab CM: CJP

25 July,2022 08:19 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial during a hearing in the Supreme Court against the ruling of the deputy speaker Punjab Assembly over the election of Chief Minister, remarked on Monday that one who garnered more votes is not holding the post of CM, while the one who secured less votes is retaining the slot of Punjab CM.

Hamza Shahbaz needs a solid foundation to retain the slot of Punjab CM, CJP remarked.

The CJP said that two months back the court gave a rule which must be accepted by all. “Our verdict may be wrong but the decision has not yet been reviewed”, CJP added.

CJP said review petitions are pending, adding that it was not expected that the new opposition could walk out after the assembly is restored.



“The court had given ruling in good faith”, CJP Bandial remarked. He also said Since April 2022, the crisis continue to intensify in the country.

During the hearing, Justice Umar Ata Bandial further said, "You may want the crisis to be prolonged, the full court will be formed only in September, only two judges are available here except us, as we are trying to provide facilities to those who come to court."

Should the court stop all the proceedings until then, CJP Bandial questioned. CJP remarked the most important issues of the state cannot be hung, adding that constitutional and public interest cases should not be hung.

"Like every citizen, we are also worried about the state of the economy”, CJP Bandial said. While posing the question, CJP Bandial said, “Is this the state of the economy due to the court or because of instability?”

CJP Bandial remarked, “We declared Hamza Shahbaz’s election as Punjab CM wrong, butwe did not remove Hamza Shahbaz from the chief minister on July 1.”

“Even before the chief minister’s election we had called the parties and they agreed. The court retained Hamza as chief minister till the by-elections and he played a role in the peaceful and best by-elections”, CJP said.

Now the result of the chief minister’s election should be respected, elections were held on the decision of the court in a peaceful manner, added CJP.

CJP also said that the person who got 179 votes against 186 is the Chief Minister, such a CM should have solid legal reasons to retain the post.