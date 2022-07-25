Public holiday announced for Karachi, Hyderabad as heavy rain inundates low-lying areas

25 July,2022 10:03 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - As heavy monsoon rains continue, Sindh government declared July 25 (Monday) as public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

According to details, due to heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue for two more days, all government offices will remain closed in both Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

Meanwhile, Karachi University (KU) exam scheduled for July 25 have been postponed while Sindh Assembly session has been shifted to a later date. Flight operation to and from Karachi is also affected due to the heavy rains.

Sources said that the private sector has also been requested to close their offices.

Meanwhile Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released statistics of rainfall in different parts of Karachi which recorded the heaviest rainfall measuring 201mm in Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Masroor.

On the other hand, low lying areas of the port city were inundated increasing problems for the residents. Rainwater entered houses near Baldia Old Stop and people were shifted to safe placed through boats.