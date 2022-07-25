Sindh Govt declares July 25 as holiday in Karachi, Hyderabad Divisions

All government offices will remain closed in both Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

25 July,2022 04:32 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – As heavy monsoon rains continue, Sindh Government has decided to declare July 25 (Monday) as public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions, Dunya News reported.

According to details, due to heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue on Monday, all government offices will remain closed in both Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

Sources said that the private sector has also been requested to close their offices as continuous rainfall had badly affected normal life in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

