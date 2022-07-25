Met Office predicts more rain, wind-thundershower across country

Pakistan Meteorological Department said that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in several cities.

25 July,2022 02:39 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - More rain and wind-thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan today (Monday), as per the forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Scattered heavy falls are likely in east and south Balochistan, lower Sindh and south Punjab. According to the synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents were penetrating in the upper, central and southern parts of the country.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Lahore, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Dera Ismail Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan on Monday.

Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

