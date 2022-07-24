No-trust move against Mazari likely to be made part of PA session agenda

PTI, PML-Q alliance has support of 186 lawmakers

24 July,2022 04:51 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – No-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari is likely to be made part of agenda of provincial assembly’s ongoing session.

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have the support of required members to oust the deputy speaker, who has been labelled as a traitor by his own party.

Sources said that PTI, PML-Q alliance has support of 186 lawmakers and they could secure more votes from dissident members of the government as the voting is held through secret ballot.