Govt forms commission to probe sexual harassment allegations against ex-NAB chief

Pakistan Pakistan Govt forms commission to probe sexual harassment allegations against ex-NAB chief

Govt forms commission to probe sexual harassment allegations against ex-NAB chief

23 July,2022 11:52 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal government on Saturday constituted an inquiry commission to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment by Tayyaba Gul against former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Rabia Javeria Agha has been appointed as Chairperson of the Inquiry Commission. She is also the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission.

National Commission for Human Rights Sindh member Anis Haroon and National Commission for Human Rights Punjab member Nadeem Ashraf will also be the members of the inquiry commission.

The terms of the reference (TORs) of the commission have also been fixed and the commission will investigate allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power.

The Commission will determine the violation of the administrative justice process.

Earlier, Gul - the woman who was allegedly a part of the 2021 video leak controversy involving ex-chairman NAB Javed Iqbal - revealed that the former watchdog head threatened her with “dire consequences”.