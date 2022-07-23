Security forces kill three terrorists, commander among three arrested

23 July,2022 08:52 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces on Saturday conducted two Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in different areas of North Waziristan District.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in first operation, a high value terrorist commander was apprehended in injured condition, along with three other terrorists.

In another operation, three terrorists were killed. Weapons, ammunition and IEDs were also recovered. All the terrorists (killed and apprehended) were affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.

These terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion for ransom and killing of innocent citizens.