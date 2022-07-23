Don't expect us to kowtow on one-sided decisions: Maryam Nawaz

23 July,2022 07:18 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday while reacting to the Supreme Court’s verdict said that no one should expect them to bow down to one-sided decisions.

In a statement on the social networking site Twitter, the vice president of the PML-N wrote that if the court under pressure from the threats, intimidation and abusive language repeatedly take certain decisions through the same bench, deny their own decisions and put all the weight in one part of the scale, then the expectation should not be made from the party’s leadership to bow their heads in front of such unilateral decision. “Enough is enough,” she also wrote.

Maryam further wrote that the current political chaos and instability begins with the court s decision, which issued an arbitrary interpretation of the Constitution to not count the votes of voluntary voters.

It is being reinterpreted to benefit Imran Khan again like in the past, which is not acceptable, PML-N Vice President added.