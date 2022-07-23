Coalition govt asks SC to form full bench for hearing petition against Mazari's ruling

Coalition government has issued a joint statement in this regard.

23 July,2022 02:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The coalition government on Saturday demanded that a full court hear the petition filed against the ruling issued by Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari about rejection of PML-Q votes.

According to details, a joint statement has been issued in this regard, urging the chief justice to constitute a full bench to hear the case.

It added that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was repeatedly trying to fan anarchy in politics and his motive was to get into power through a backdoor channel and protect his corruption.

The ruling coalition denounced making any compromise on the Constitution, democracy, and the people’s right to rule and refreshed their resolve to move together on every forum.

Earlier in the day, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman administered oath to Hamza Shahbaz in Governor House

Hamza had won the election after getting 179 votes and Parvez Elahi got 186 votes; however, after Chaudhary Shujaat’s letter, the Deputy Speaker rejected 10 votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Elahi’s favour.

The Deputy Speaker refused to count the 10 votes cast by the PML-Q MPAs citing Article 63 (1) (A) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Therefore, the parliamentary strength of the opposition alliance was reduced to 176.