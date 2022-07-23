CM Punjab Election: SC hears plea against rejection of PML-Q votes

The bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial will hear the case.

23 July,2022 10:36 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Chief Justice of Pakistan constituted a bench on Tuesday to hear Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi’s plea against the rejection of PML-Q votes by the Deputy Speaker in the Punjab Assembly (PA) Session of Punjab Chief Minister Election.

While Justice Aijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar will be in the three-member bench.

Pervaiz Elahi has filed a petition against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari and Hamza Shahbaz along with the Chief Secretary are parties in the case.

Earlier in the wee hours of Saturday, Pervaiz Elahi had filed a petition against the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly ruling in Chief Minister Punjab election in the Supreme Court’s (SC) Lahore Registry.

The Supreme Court’s (SC) Lahore Registry was opened at midnight after the election of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Pervaiz Elahi, who was the joint candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-Q for the post of Punjab Chief Minister, reached the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry along with lawmakers of both the parties to file the petition.

The petition against the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly ruling was filed on behalf of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi which was received by the deputy registrar Supreme Court’s (SC) Lahore Registry Ijaz Goraya.