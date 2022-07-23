More rain with wind, thundershower expected in parts of country

23 July,2022 09:19 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Met Office has forecast more rain with wind and thundershower in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Scattered heavy falls are likely in south Punjab, lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and eastern Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Murree sixteen, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar and Gilgit twenty-eight, while Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh fourteen, Pulwama eighteen, Anantnag seventeen, while Shopian and Baramulla sixteen degree centigrade.