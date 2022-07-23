Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab

Hamza was administered the oath by Governor of Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman.

23 July,2022 09:00 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz took oath on Saturday as the Punjab Chief Minister.

He was administered the oath by Governor of Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman in the Governor House.

Hamza got 179 votes and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got 176 votes in the CM Punjab Election. After Chaudhary Shujaat’s letter, the Deputy Speaker rejected 10 votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Pervaiz Elahi’s favour.

Although 186 votes were cast in favor of Pervaiz Elahi. However, the Deputy Speaker refused to count the 10 votes cast by the Muslim League (Q) MPAs citing Article 63 (1) (A) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Therefore, the parliamentary strength of the opposition alliance was reduced to 176.

After this, Pervaiz Elahi filed a petition against the Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s Punjab Assembly ruling in Chief Minister Punjab election in the Supreme Court’s (SC) Lahore Registry in the wee hours of Saturday.

The Supreme Court’s (SC) Lahore Registry was opened at midnight after the election of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Pervaiz Elahi, who was the joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q for the post of Punjab CM, reached the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry along with lawmakers of both the parties to file the petition.

The petition against the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly ruling was filed on behalf of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi which was received by the deputy registrar Supreme Court’s (SC) Lahore Registry Ijaz Goraya.