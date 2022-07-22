Zardari outclassed everyone: Bilawal

22 July,2022 09:39 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while reacting to the election of Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab said one Zardari has outclassed everyone.

The PPP co-chairman in his latest Tweet wrote, “Aik Zardari Sab Pe Bhaari [One Zardari has outclassed everyone].”

It should be noted that PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the Chief Minister of Punjab. PTI candidate Pervaiz Elahi bagged 186 votes while Hamza Shehbaz secured 179 votes.

Although 186 votes were cast in favor of Parvez Elahi. However, the Deputy Speaker refused to count the 10 votes cast by the Muslim League (Q) MPA citing Article 63 (1) (A) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Therefore, the parliamentary strength of the opposition alliance was reduced to 176.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari read out a letter written by PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain requesting the members of his party to vote for Hamza Shahbaz. Therefore, the Deputy Speaker said the lawmakers violated the order of Chaudhry Shujaat and rejected all the votes cast by the members of the Muslim League (Q).