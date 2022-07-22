In-focus

Punjab CM election: Ch Shujaat refuses to support brother Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab CM election: Ch Shujaat refuses to support brother Pervaiz Elahi

Pakistan

Punjab CM election Ch Shujaat refuses to support brother Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has refused to support Pervaiz Elahi in the election for the Punjab Chief Ministership.

According to sources, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain confirmed writing the letter.

In a major development before the voting, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi said that his uncle, Chaudhry Shujaat, has refused to back Imran Khan s candidate.

He said that he had gone to visit Shujaat but he refused to issue a video recording in this regard. "I have lost and Imran Khan has lost as well but Zardari has won," Moonis said.

Related Topics
CM Punjab Election
Pervaiz Elahi
Punjab CM
PTI
Pakistan Peoples Party
PML (Q)
PML (N)
Pakistan Politics




Related News