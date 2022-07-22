Services Chiefs discuss defence and security environment

22 July,2022 06:47 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The military leadership on Friday reiterated their complete satisfaction with the preparations of the defense forces and their determination to give a full response to all threats.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a meeting of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and all Services Chiefs was held at the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday to discuss the defence and security environment.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting, which was attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, and the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The forum was given a detailed briefing on review of the national security situation specific to western border, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The forum also discussed fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region and the operational preparedness of the armed forces.

The forum expressed complete satisfaction and full confidence in the readiness of the defence forces.

The participants also reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threats in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy.

They also lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in the fight against terrorism.