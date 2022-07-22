Punjab CM election: Voting to begin shortly

Punjab CM election: Voting to begin shortly

22 July,2022 05:39 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The voting to elect the new Punjab Chief Minister will be held shortly as the Punjab Assembly session begins under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari.

The two candidates for the Punjab Chief Ministership, namely Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz and Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, are competing for the seat again.



The candidate for the Punjab CM, Pervaiz Ealhi, has reached the assembly.



It should be noted that the PML-N has 167 votes; the PPP’s 7 independent candidates have 5 votes each, while Rah-e-Haq Party has one vote. On the other hand, Pervez Zalhi has the support of 178 members of the PTI and 10 PML-Q members, while 186 votes are required for the Chief Minister of Punjab.



The joint candidate of the PTI and PML-Q, Parvaiz Elahi, has the support of 188 members.



Meanwhile, a joint meeting of the parliamentary parties of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) was also held under the chairmanship of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan, in which 186 members were completed. The Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, did not attend the meeting.



Both sides have been claiming superiority over each other. According to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary, 186 members were present in the meeting. The former Federal Minister, Moonis Elahi, was highly confident in Pervaiz Elahi’s victory. He said it’s over for the government. Our numbers are more than required.

LHC stops police to enter Punjab Assembly

The Lahore High Court on Friday stopped the police from entering the assembly prior to the election for Punjab Chief Minister.

The court while taking action on the petition filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, directed that the police will be able to enter the assembly only if the law and order situation deteriorates.

Earlier today, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against the police security in the hall of the provincial assembly.

The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly requested in the petition to order the IG Punjab that no policeman should enter the assembly hall and the sergeants should be allowed to secure the area.

He stated that after losing the majority in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz is not ready to accept defeat and therefore efforts are being made by PML-N to disrupt the elections by taking unconstitutional measures.

The Supreme Court has ordered clean and transparent elections on July 1, he added.

He further mentioned that an illegal notice had been issued for the appointment of police in place of sergeants in the assembly hall.

Hamza Shahbaz, Deputy Speaker, Chief Secretary and IG Punjab have been made parties in the petition.

People will come out if an attempt is made to steal the mandate, warns Asad Umar

Speaking to the media, former Federal Minister Asad Umar said that their numbers are complete for the election of Punjab Chief Minister and there will be no surprise today.

"We have complete numbers and if an attempt is made to steal the mandate, people will come out on their own," he said.

Asad Umar added that Asif Zardari being in action is a good thing as it represents the panic on their side.

Further criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman, he said they used to talk about the magnified influence of Zardari’s politics, but now that politics is over. Politics inside the closed rooms will not work in Pakistan anymore, he added.

He said that, "Our members in the Punjab Assembly have no reservations and our unanimous candidate is Pervaiz Elahi."

Fawad Ch asks PML-N to accept defeat

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to accept defeat and leave the Punjab government. Taking to Twitter, former federal minister Fawad wrote that the country cannot bear political instability and everyone should realize their responsibility in this context.

Fawad advised political parties to hold a dialogue on the framework of the next general elections.

Session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) for the election of the provincial chief minister (CM) will be held today (Friday) at 4 pm under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Dost Khan Mazari.

Pervaiz Elahi is the candidate for the CM chair from PTI and alliance, while CM Hamza Shahbaz is the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its ally parties’ candidate.

According to the current situation PTI and allies have 188 seats in the provincial assembly and PML-N has 183 seats with the support of its allies.