Nawaz, Fazl agree to adopt aggressive political strategy

22 July,2022 05:00 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Moulana Fazlur Rehman have agreed to adopt an aggressive political strategy.

The understanding was reached in a telephonic conversation between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Sources privy to the development said that the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the Punjab Chief Minister runoff and the political strategy.

“The two leaders agreed to adopt an aggressive political strategy during the discussion,” sources added.

It was further informed by the sources that the reasons for the failure of meeting between Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain were also considered.