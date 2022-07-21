Fazl asks PM to bring Rana Sanaullah into action against PTI top brass

21 July,2022 08:00 pm

BANNU (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is showing unnecessary nobility, it’s time to bring Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah into action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

During his address to the media in Bannu, the JUI-F chief said that there are many big cases against Imran Khan and the government should arrest him, adding that Shehbaz Sharif should bring Rana Sanaullah into action against the PTI top brass.

Warning the PTI skipper to not cross the boundaries, the JUI-F bigwig said that he will make things tougher for the PTI and its’ workers. The job of legislation is of the parliament, not of the court, Fazl added.

Expressing his views over the results of the Punjab by-polls, Maulana said, “We saved Pakistan by ending Imran Khan’s government. We were surprised by the results of the by-election in Punjab.”

Regarding the issue of horse trading in the by-elections, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said, “We have nothing to do with it.”

Talking about ballooning inflation, Maulana said that he is aware of inflation. There is no doubt that inflation is increasing day by day and I am concerned, Fazl added.



