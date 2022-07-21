Ahsan for building Pak-US ties on new grounds of mutual respect, development

Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal said the relations between both the countries were on new juncture.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that it was high time for Pakistan and United States of America to establish their relations on basis of mutual respect, economy and development instead of limiting these to just security scenario.

Addressing a press conference in Washington, the federal minister said, the relations between both the countries were on new juncture. The minister was flanked by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan.

He said, after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, both the countries witnessed coldness in relations apparently. But with this both the countries felt that ties between them were imperative for durable peace in this region.

The minister said, in past, relations between the two countries would revolve around security circle and as a result when that security scenario was relevant, the ties were good and touching heights but when the geo-strategic scenario changed the relations would witnessed coldness.

So there is need to develop these relations based on mutual respect and on the basis of economy and development, he stressed.

He said, US should harmonize its relations with Pakistan keeping in view its developmental needs whereas Pakistan should also consider America as development partner and not only security partner.

He said America was biggest export market for Pakistan and was also source of investment for it while US can also play an important role in developing human resource of Pakistan and play an import role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said, Japan, china, South Korea etc got thousands of their human resource trained in US, who on return worked for progress and prosperity. However, unfortunately Pakistan could not take this benefit.

He said, when PML (N) was in power back in 2017, US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor was established and Pakistan provided funding for 1000 Ph.D in 10 years from US. However, after the change in government, the programme was dumped in cold-storage.

He said, since US was having rich technology so it could help Pakistan in developing science and technology, agriculture and human resource.

He urged US tech giants to open their research centers in Pakistan and take benefit from resources available in Pakistan. He said, many American companies have been looking forward to operate in Pakistan.

He said, cooperation in information and technology sector would help provide employment to youth and Pakistan and would also help US companies to expand their businesses.

He said, he during his visit had also stressed the developed world to cooperate with Pakistan for working on mitigate the negative impact of climate change.

He said, back in 1960 US helped Pakistan in bringing about green revolution and making it self-sufficient in agriculture production. US could follow the suit and help Pakistan develop seed technology and agriculture sector.

He said, during his talks with US businessmen, they agreed to promote business to business cooperation.

The minister, however lamented that the political insecurity at home could hit economy, which was put on path of stability

He said, Pakistan was going towards stabilization so all stakeholders need to understand the challenges faced by Pakistan at the moment when all world was in turmoil.

He also highlighted the importance of developing Charter of Economy to take it towards sustainable stability adding that the coalition government had provided an opportunity to make reforms.

He said, Pakistan is on way to stabilization adding agreement with International Monetary Fund has been finalized whereas Pakistan is also going to come out of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

He however, stressed the need for political stability in the country and urged opposition to play positive role.

