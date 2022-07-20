IMF agreement not finalized despite dollar appreciation: Rashid

Pakistan Pakistan IMF agreement not finalized despite dollar appreciation: Rashid

Rashid said that there no other solution than elections in November or December.

20 July,2022 12:34 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that the government has not finalized agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite dollar’s appreciation in the interbank.

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid said that the current political uncertainty can lead the country to economic disaster.

He said that there no other solution than elections in November or December.

— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 20, 2022

While talking to media outside SC, Rashid said, "I have submitted petition in Supreme Court for the right of vote for overseas Pakistanis."

He said that Pervaiz Elahi will be the next Punjab Chief Minister and no one can stop that from happening. While he added that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will never support the "imported government".

While leveling allegation on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, he said that wherever the sale of votes was going on, the former President Zardari would be behind it.

— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 20, 2022