Rain turns weather pleasant in parts of Punjab, KP

New spell of Monsoon rains have entered the country.

20 July,2022 10:30 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Monsoon rain in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has turned weather pleasant as Met department forecasts heaving rains.

According to details, Gujrat, Pasrur witnessed heavy rain while several other parts of Punjab witnessed intermittent rain as new spell of Monsoon enters country.

Meanwhile, heavy downpour was reported in several parts of KP including Swabi, raising concerns of flooding in nullahs.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted more rain with scattered heavy falls in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat from 20th to 26th July with occasional gaps.

More rain-wind/thundershower is also expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from 21st to 26th July with occasional gaps.

The Met department warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from 20th to 23rd July.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir from 20th to 23rd July.

The department also cautioned that rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists have also been advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period while farmers were advised to arrange the watering of the fields accordingly.