Govt will complete its tenure, decides PPP CEC

18 July,2022 09:20 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee on Monday decided that the government will complete its tenure.

A hybrid meeting of the Central Executive Committee was held under the chairmanship of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The participants discussed the political situation in the country in the meeting held at Bilawal House.

Talking to media after the meeting, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that an important meeting of the central executive committee of the PPP was held. He said that it was decided in the meeting that the PPP will stand with the allied parties in the current situation.

He said that the coalition parties will hold a meeting tomorrow in Lahore on the current situation, in which the PPP will also participate.

The provincial minister demanded that Imran Khan should apologize to the ECP, Mr. X, Mr. Y and the nation, adding that the PTI chairman has lost despite winning the by-election. “The inflation that exists in this country today is due to Imran Khan, who made an agreement with the IMF,” he said and added the coalition government had to follow the agreement.