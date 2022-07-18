Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi hold post by-polls consultative telephonic conversation

18 July,2022 02:18 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a post by-elections consultative telephonic conversation on Monday.

PTI has successfully secured 15 seats in the by-elections held in 20 constituencies in Punjab on Sunday. It was a big win for the former ruling party as after being ousted the former Prime Minister has been surfing on his public support and the outcome of Punjab by-polls severed as a silver lining for PTI.

Furthermore, along with the celebrations, the party leadership is also considering the forthcoming situation.

In this regard, Pervaiz Elahi and Imran Khan in their telephonic contact were more involved in discussing the situation after Punjab by-polls.

Meanwhile, the Speaker Punjab Assembly also congratulated the PTI Chairman on the victory.

