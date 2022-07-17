Unofficial results: PTI secures three seats in crucial Lahore by-polls

17 July,2022 11:33 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In ongoing make-or-break Punjab by-elections, as per the unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) upset the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) by securing three seats out of four.



According to the unofficial results, PTI’s candidate Mian Akram Usman secured victory by securing 37,463 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Ahsan Sharafat obtained 31,906 votes in PP-158 Lahore.

In PP-167 Lahore’s constituency, PTI’s Shabbir Ahmed Gujjar won by securing 40,206 votes followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nazir Ahmed Chohan who obtained 26,535 votes.

While in PP-170, PTI’s Malik Zaheer Abbas secured victory by securing 23,969 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain obtained 14,916 votes.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Malik Asad Khokhar secured victory by obtaining 26,174 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Nawaz Awan secured 15,719 votes.



