Unofficial result: PTI's Ghulam Sarwar wins in PP-202

Pakistan Pakistan Unofficial result: PTI's Ghulam Sarwar wins in PP-202

Unofficial result: PTI's Ghulam Sarwar wins in PP-202

17 July,2022 09:52 pm

CHICHAWATNI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ghulam Sarwar has won Sahiwal’s PP-202 constituency with 61,989 votes as per unofficial results, giving his party a major edge in the Punjab by-elections.

According to the unofficial results, Ghulam Sarwar’s opponent Nauman Langrial could only secure 59167.

It is pertinent to mention that in the 2018 general election, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Malik Nauman Langrial defeated PML-N’s Shahid Munir by 13,000 votes but he later joined PML-N.