Police allowed to recover Dua Zehra, arrest Zaheer

17 July,2022 05:58 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh Home Department on Sunday allowed the police to recover Dua Zehra, who was allegedly abducted from Karachi, while arrest warrants have also been issued for Zaheer.

The order further said that the anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) police should recover Dua Zehra and arrest Zaheer.

According to the orders issued in its letter, the home department stated that police party in-charge should obtain transit remand after arrest.

Human rights should be taken into account while transferring accused and abductee to Karachi, the letter further stated.

It has been clearly stated in the orders in this regard that the party officials should take care that no person from the opposition party should travel with the accused.

After her recovery, Dua Zehra will be shifted to Karachi with the permission from the Punjab Home Department.