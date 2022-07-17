Imran rewriting Machiavellian principles of politics in his lust for power: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), under the direct supervision of Imran Khan, has run a sordid campaign to defame national institutions that is tantamount to undermine Pakistan.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said every speech Imran Niazi delivers shows how unfit he is to hold public office. He said Imran Khan is rewriting Machiavellian principles of politics in his lust for power.