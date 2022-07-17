'Fabricated' audio about Sharaqpuri released by Rana Sana, claims Rashid

17 July,2022 05:11 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief while reacting to alleged audio leaked said that the alleged audio was fabricated and released by ‘hatchet killer’ Rana Sanaullah.

In a video statement on Twitter, he said that “Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri is a great, honorable and honest person, he is a person who raised his voice regarding honor of Prophet (PBUH).”

“The hatchet killer and drug dealer Rana Sanaullah who hacked the phone and uttered words that defame a Jalil Sharaqpuri and me,” Rashid claimed.

Rebuking the Punjab government, Rashid said that Punjab rulers are in pain due to his resignation, adding that they are making such fabricated audios to malign his character.

