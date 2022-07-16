Rigging is in PTI's DNA: Maryam Nawaz
Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday while lashing out at PTI said that the rigging is in the DNA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Taking to Twitter, she penned that rigging is in PTI’s DNA, now they can’t run away by stealing bags and Election Commission staff.
Maryam said that PTI leadership are aware that they could not win the election.
She flayed Imran Khan and said the former premier himself will emerge as MRXYZ.