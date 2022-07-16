Railways, PIA fares slashed by 10pc

Pakistan Pakistan Railways, PIA fares slashed by 10pc

Saad Rafique said that notification for lowering the trains and PIA fares will be issued on July 17.

16 July,2022 02:28 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced to slash fares of trains and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights.

The minister announced a 10 percent reduction in fares of economy class of trains and domestic flights of the PIA. “The decision will come into force for 30 days from July 17,” he said.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the notification for lowering the trains and PIA fares will be issued soon. He further said that 94 percent people in railways and 90 percent of passengers in PIA travel in economy class.

The reduction in fares came in the backdrop of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announcing a reduction in the prices of petroleum products.