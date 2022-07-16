Widespread rain-wind thundershower expected in most parts of country

16 July,2022 10:27 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Widespread rain-wind thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) is expected in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab, while isolated rain-wind thundershower is likely in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:



Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty-two and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh eleven, Pulwama sixteen, Shopian and Baramula fifteen degree centigrade.