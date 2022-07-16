ANP to support MQM-P in Karachi NA-245 by-election

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday announced to support Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the National Assembly constituency NA-245 by-election in Karachi, Dunya News reported.

According to details, an MQM-P delegation headed by former Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar, held a meeting with ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed at his residence in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, ANP leader Agha Shahi announced to support MQM-P in the NA-245 by-election to be held on July 27. The leaders of both the political parties also agreed to work together in the future.

