660 candidates elected unopposed in second phase of Sindh LG elections

Pakistan Pakistan 660 candidates elected unopposed in second phase of Sindh LG elections

At least 582 candidates of PPP have been elected unopposed in second phase of Sindh LG elections.

16 July,2022 05:42 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least 660 candidates of different political parties and independents have been elected unopposed in the second phase of Local Government (LG) elections in Sindh, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, out of 660 candidates who have been elected unopposed from 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad Division, 582 belongs to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is second with 35 candidates.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is third with 12 candidates and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is fourth with eight candidates. At least 11 independent candidates have also been elected unopposed.

At least six candidates have been elected unopposed from seven districts of Karachi including four candidates from Malir District and one each from Korangi and Keamari Districts.

At least 134 candidates have been elected unopposed from Hyderabad, 100 from Sujawal, 85 from Thatta, 70 from Dadu, 70 from Tando Allahyar, 60 from Tando Muhammad Khan, 47 from Badin, 31 from Jamshoro and 30 candidates have been elected unopposed from Matiari.

