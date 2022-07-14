Parliament should take action against PTI leadership under Article 6: Punjab CM

14 July,2022 11:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said it is the responsibility of Parliament to take action against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership under Article 6.



Hamza Shahbaz said that the historic decision of the Supreme Court has once again buried the ideology of necessity, adding that President Arif Alvi, Imran Khan and former deputy speaker Qasim Suri have violated the constitution.



Welcoming the detailed decision of the SC, the Punjab Chief Minister said that the SC had clarified that Article 6 of the Constitution was used for violating the Constitution.



Hamza claimed that the masses of Punjab will reject the group of conspirators, adding that after violating the constitution, they have started to threat the courts.



