Fawad says SC's verdict not based on facts

14 July,2022 02:25 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday termed the Supreme Court’s verdict pertaining to suo moto notice case on ruling by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly as faulty and said that the facts were not taken into account in the decision of the SC.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the PTI leader expressed dissatisfaction to the apex court’s ruling saying that it will be seen later on that how much acceptance does the court’s decision receives and also mentioned that there had been horse trading in Sindh House.

“The history of Supreme Court decisions in Pakistan has not been glorious,” he added.

According to the former Federal Minister there are many who don’t want the cipher to be investigated, adding that those who are wise enough understand the reason behind holding back the investigation.

Furthermore, he said, “It is to be decided that revolution will be brought by vote or as happened in Sri Lanka.”

Fawad added that the people of Pakistan must be given the right to make decisions and they are ready for revolution.

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued detailed judgement in suo moto notice case on ruling by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly under Article 5 of the Constitution qua voting on No-confidence Motion against the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail had announced a short order on April 07, 2022 on ruling passed on April 03, 2022 by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly on No-confidence Motion.

The court, in its ruling, disposed of the suo motu proceedings and the related constitution petitions and termed since the ruling and detailed reasons of the deputy speaker and the advice of the PM to the President to dissolve the NA have been declared unconstitutional and the dissolution of the NA by the President had no legal effect.



