Imran Khan wants chaos in the country: Hamza Shahbaz

Imran Khan wants chaos in the country, says Hamza Shahbaz

13 July,2022 10:00 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wants chaos in the country but the PML-N government will not make false promises.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that his party has put its political interests at stake for national interests.

The chief minister said, “We will not go for political persecution. Our alliance is not a union alliance to form a government but we are united for the country and the nation.”

Hamza went on to say that he spent two months without a cabinet but gave a subsidy of Rs 200 billion to the province, adding that the province was toyed with in the name of Wasim Akram Plus. “We will not indulge in politics of revenge,” he added.

He further said that if the party had given him permission, he would have resigned and run the campaign, adding that Imran Khan asked for the first 6 months but did nothing and we have to improve this province.