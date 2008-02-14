Karachi rains: Khawaja holds Sindh CM responsible for negligence

13 July,2022 06:28 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senior leader Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan on Wednesday while criticizing the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi has become a ‘Banana Republic’ and Sindh CM is responsible for all the recent rain-related incidents.

Addressing a press conference, Khawaja said that MQM is asking for a proper system, not a mayor seat but the Sindh government is not ready to improve the flawed system, adding that PTI and Jamat-e-Islami are upset with MQM and PPP agreement but during PTI government Imran Khan never took any significant steps to improve the Karachi’s situation.

“The President belongs to Karachi but why he is silent over current Karachi’s situation,” Khawaja asked.

Taking a swipe at Sindh CM, he said that Murad Ali Shah may have released crores of rupees but the question is where the expenses were incurred.

The MQM leader added that Infrastructure should be built for the interests of Karachi city. if no one accepts, we do not need such agreements, Khawaja said.