Modi led India weakening Kashmiris' spirit of freedom: Mushaal Mullick

Modi led India weakening Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom, says Mushaal Mullick

12 July,2022 09:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday said fascist Narendra Modi led India was making every effort to weak the Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom.

In a video message on Kashmir Martyrs Day, she said but Kashmiris’ would not be intimidated by such nefarious tactics rather such actions will further strengthen Kashmiris’ commitment to the liberation movement, said a press release.

She said at that day, 22 Kashmiris were martyred by the troops of Dogra Maharaja for appearing outside the Central Jail in Srinagar.

Mushaal, who was the wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mo­hammad Yasin Malik, paid tribute to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 who sacrificed their lives against the personal rule of Dogra imperialism and said that they tragedy a milestone in Kashmir’s history, as all the incidents and martyrdoms that had taken place since then for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir was a continuation of the martyrs’ mission.

She said no less brutal than the Dogra force, the Indian occupation forces have martyred hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris and grievously hurt millions of families in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Yet, they have failed to break the will of the Kashmiris and weaken their resolve to secure freedom from Indian occupation, she said.

She said the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris one after another outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer when a young man started the call for prayers (Azaan) but was shot dead by the Maharaja’s soldiers. Thus, 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan, she said.

“The world remained silent and failed to take any action against Dogra forces barbarism and today when Indian forces are crossing all limits of brutalities and state barbarism, the world powers and human right organizations are again observing criminal silence,” she said.

She said their extraordinary courage and sacrifice kindled a valiant struggle for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination that continues to-date.

She said that India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, aimed at erasing the distinct identity of the people of Kashmir have further fortified the Kashmiris’ quest for freedom and self-determination and lent even greater poignancy to the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day.

While condemning the state-terrorism being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK, she called upon the international community to take practical steps to stop India from the continuing brutalization of the Kashmiri people including extra-judicial killings and illegal attempts to change the demographic structure of the region.

Mushaal Mullick said India must be held accountable for its unspeakable crimes against the Kashmiri people. She said lasting peace and prosperity in South Asia could not be established without resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute, demanding that Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.