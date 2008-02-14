No one will ever accept these thieves and American slaves: Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan No one will ever accept these thieves and American slaves: Imran Khan

No one will ever accept these thieves and American slaves, says Imran Khan

12 July,2022 04:57 pm

BHAKKAR (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday while launching a tirade against political opponents said that no one will ever accept these thieves and American slaves.

Addressing a rally in Darya Khan area of Bhakkar in connection with the upcoming by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab, he said, “We do not bow before anyone except almighty Allah and we only seek help from the Almighty.”

Imran Khan said that he has been doing jihad against these goons, adding that the government of thieves has been imposed on us but we will never accept American slaves and thieves.

“I will never accept them even if I lose my life,” Imran Khan said and added he took to the streets to wage jihad against these thieves.

The PTI chairman said that the people of his party being threatened on phone calls. They are being threatened to be put in jails.

The former PM asked the youth to defeat the turncoats in the by-elections with door-to-door campaign.

Calling out Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan said that the “Princess of lies” is running campaign of thieves. She [Maryam Nawaz] used to say eight years ago that she neither has properties in London nor in Pakistan but Panama Papers revealed she has four palaces.

Watch Speech