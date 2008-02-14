Imran Khan challenges rulers to bring petrol price to Rs150/ltr

12 July,2022 07:37 pm

LAYYAH (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has challanaged teh rulers to reduce the prices of petroleum products to Rs150 per liter.

Addressing an election rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at PP-282 in Layyah on Tuesday, he said that the Americans did not like his visit to Russia and a conspiracy was hatched when he returned to Pakistan. The US Embassy started calling our people, many of the turncoats of our party visited the US embassy and a conspiracy was hatched first and then our government was toppled.

Imran Khan said that the country was making progress when our government was overthrown because the US needed the rulers who obeys their orders.

“According to the Economic Survey, the highest growth has been witnessed in the last two years,” he said and added during the PTI government’s tenure exports increased and country received record remittances, whereas, the textile industry witnessed record production. We made laws and the farmers received money from the sugar mafia.

Earlier addressing a rally in Darya Khan area of Bhakkar, the former prime minister said on Tuesday while launching a tirade against political opponents said that no one will ever accept these thieves and American slaves.

He said, “We do not bow before anyone except almighty Allah and we only seek help from the Almighty.” Imran Khan said that he has been doing jihad against these goons, adding that the government of thieves has been imposed on us but we will never accept American slaves and thieves.

“I will never accept them even if I lose my life,” Imran Khan said and added he took to the streets to wage jihad against these thieves.

The PTI chairman said that the people of his party being threatened on phone calls. They are being threatened to be put in jails.

The former PM asked the youth to defeat the turncoats in the by-elections with door-to-door campaign.

Calling out Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan said that the “Princess of lies” is running campaign of thieves. She [Maryam Nawaz] used to say eight years ago that she neither has properties in London nor in Pakistan but Panama Papers revealed she has four palaces.

