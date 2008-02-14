Shehbaz Sharif to soon announce huge relief for masses: Maryam

11 July,2022 09:18 pm

CHICHAWATNI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon announce huge relief for the masses.

Addressing a rally in Chichawatni’s constituency PP-202 in connection with the by-elections, she said that the people have won her heart by giving her a warm welcome.

The PML-N vice-president said that the petrol and diesel prices had to be increased because of Imran Khan and the difficult decisions that were to be taken were made, now the prime minister will soon announce huge relief for masses.

