Those who had power didn't consider corruption a bad thing: Imran Khan

PPP fails to address rain-related issues during 14-years of rule, says Imran Khan

11 July,2022 06:19 pm

LODHRAN (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday lashed out over urban flooding in Sindh said that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has failed to address rain-related issues even in Karachi during it 15 years of rule in the province.

Addressing a rally in Lodhran in connection with the July 17 by-elections, he said that Karachi is Pakistan’s economic hub and for the past 14 years it is being ruled by a dacoit who has destroyed the city.

Giving example of former Punjab CM, Imran Khan said that Usman Buzdar built underground water tanks in Lahore to preserve rain water but the rulers in Sindh never thought of doing anything for the rain water in Karachi. “Sindh cannot progress until Asif Zardari is occupying the province,” he added.

The former PM said that Sindh’s money is plundered and sent to Dubai. “Cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were ready, but an “unknown power” prevented their prosecution,” Imran Khan said and added those who had the power did not consider corruption a bad thing.

