FM Bilawal congratulated Muslims on Eidul Azha

09 July,2022 08:16 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while congratulating Muslims in Pakistan and across the world on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, said that this festival of happiness unite the Muslim Ummah from Africa to the subcontinent.

In his message issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House here on Saturday, Chairman Bilawal said that Eid-ul-Adha reminds us that determination and sacrifice for the greater good pave the way for success.

He said”No nation and society can achieve moral supremacy without the spirit of sacrifice.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha stressed that in order to save the country from the problems we were facing, we must work together for the prosperity and development of the nation. He stated that it was crucial for us to put our ego, priorities, personal and group interests behind us.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said” During this festive time, we must remember our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing the heights of Indian oppression in their fight for freedom.”

He said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also appealed to the nation to take precautionary measures against COVID-19 on the occasion of Eid.