PM Shehbaz conveys Eid greetings to UAE president, Qatari Amir

08 July,2022 09:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday telephoned President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to convey warm greetings to him on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his telephonic conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the prime minister extended best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the UAE.

Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and UAE, the two leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations.

The UAE president reciprocated the greetings from the prime minister and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan on Eid.

The prime minister extended an invitation to the UAE President to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief, shared values, and culture. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

Later, talking to Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his best wishes to the people of Qatar.

The Amir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that existed between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest. Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding and commonality of interests. Qatar is home to 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a positive role in the development of the State of Qatar.