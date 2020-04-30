Three of family die as train hits motorcycle in Gujrat

GUJRAT (Dunya News) - Husband and wife and their son lost their lives on Friday in Gujrat after being hit by a train.

Rescue and police rescue teams rushed to the spot as soon as the incident was reported.

According to rescue officials, three persons on a motorcycle were killed when a train hit them at Kathala Phatak in Gujarat. The dead included a husband, wife and their young son.

According to the police, the victims could not be identified. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital.