IHC moved against appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has challenged the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi as special assistant to the prime minister.

The petition while making the federation through Secretary Cabinet and Mohammad Hanif Abbasi a party stated that the anti-narcotics force had registered a case against Hanif Abbasi on July 21, 2012. Hanif Abbasi has been convicted in Ephedrine quota case.

The petitioner contended that the trial court had passed sentence on July 21, 2018 and the Lahore High Court had suspended the sentence of the trial court, while the conviction had not been withdrawn.

“The Lahore High Court only suspended the sentence of the Hanif Abbasi meaning thereby that he still carries the conviction. Therefore, for all intents and purposes, Respondent No.2, being a convict, is disqualified from holding the public office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister,” the petition read.

The petitioner contended that Abbasi, “a person with a criminal conviction, particularly a conviction for dealing in narcotics which is an offence involving ‘moral turpitude’,” is unsuitable to hold such a position.

“By appointing a convict, the Prime Minister has not only misused his authority but also made a mockery of the rule of law and the Constitution,” petition maintained.

It should be noted that Hanif Abbasi was appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on April 27, 2022.