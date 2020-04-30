Can give call for long march anytime after May 20: Imran Khan

MIANWALI (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he will give a call for long march after May 20.

Addressing a rally in Mianwali on Friday, he said that the people of Mianwali voted for him and sent him in the National Assembly and he can never forget the people of Mianwali for supporting him.

“Today, I am starting the movement for real independence from Mianwali and is preparing the nation for real freedom, he said and asked the people to come in huge numbers when he would give a call for Islamabad.

The former PM went on to say that the government of thieves has placed containers in the federal capital, adding that no container can stop us. He said that he will continue the jihad until the thieves go to jail.

Imran Khan said that this conspiracy started from the US and together with Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq an elected government was ousted under the conspiracy.