Saturday holiday will not be restored, govt issues notification

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday has decided to uphold his decision and issued a notification not to restore the Saturday holiday.



According to the notification, working hours of government offices have been reduced from 8 am to 3 pm and on Friday working hours will be from 8 am to 1 pm.



It is pertinent to mention here that, earlier working hours were from 8 am to 5 pm.